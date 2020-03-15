Carl McHugh’s ATK win Indian Super League

ATK claimed the Indian Super League on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 final win over Chennaiyin FC.

Donegal's Carl McHugh was not involved in the team due to an injury which has kept him out for a number of weeks.

The final was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

McHugh started the season well with ATK and scored on his debut for the club before helping them to go on a five game unbeaten run.

There was also Donegal connections in the Chennaiyin, with their manager Owen Coyle's grandparents from the county.