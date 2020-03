The 2020 Ballyliffin International Coastal Challenge has been postponed and set for a new date due to the on-going coronavirus crisis.

The event was due to take place on April 11.

It will now take place on July 4th with around 1,300 people due to take part.

The organisers have announced that there is just over 200 places left for anyone wishing to take part.

If you wish to take part you can register on www.visitballyliffin.com