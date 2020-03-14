Ulster Rugby sign Ian Madigan

Ulster Rugby have announced the signing of Ian Madigan on a season long contract.

Madigan will join the club in the summer.

The 30-year-old join's Ulster after successful spells at Bordeaux Begles and Bristol Bears as well as his time at Leinster.

Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said: “It’s great news that Ian has chosen to make the move to Ulster for the upcoming season.

“Given Ian’s skillset, and the fit it can have with our style of play, I’m confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad both on and off the pitch, where he will bring a bank of experience to a group of talented young out-halves.

“I look forward to welcoming him to our province.”