The death has occurred of Tim Doherty, Magheralosk, Gweedore at his Daughter Geraldine Gallaghers residence at Belcruit.

His remains will be reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home today Saturday 14th March from 2pm until 6pm with removal afterwards to his home at Magheralosk which will be strictly private.

Funeral Mass on Sunday 15th March in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg at 2pm for family only.

Interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Community Hospital or Arás Gweedore c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director