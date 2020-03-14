Finn Harps FC Statement: COVID-19 Impact

Finn Harps welcome the government and FAI decision to suspend all football activities including Academy and Underage football until at least March 29th and will fully implement all recommendations. The health and well-being of our players, staff, supporters and the wider public are paramount and are the primary consideration at this time.

This situation obviously puts considerable financial pressure on all League of Ireland clubs, especially those like Finn Harps who are exclusively community based, fan owned and run by volunteers. We are very conscious of our responsibilities to our players and staff and the club is liaising with the NLEC, FAI and fellow League of Ireland clubs as we plan for the challenging time ahead of us. We await clarification on a number of issues, including potential financial support from the Government or UEFA which is being explored by the FAI, however we must acknowledge that this unprecedented situation will present huge challenges to us as a club, particularly in financial terms.

We ask our ever-loyal supporters to above all stay safe. We would also like to highlight a number of interim measures whereby supporters can help the club to cope, and to survive, through this difficult period if they are in a position to do so.

Virtual Tickets: Tickets for Monday’s postponed match vs Shelbourne are currently on sale at https://member.clubforce.com/ finnharpstickets and we will place tickets on sale for the other postponed game vs Bohemians on 27th March in the near future. We would urge fans who had intended to attend those games to consider buying their tickets now. All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled games.

500 Club: Our 500 Club has been growing rapidly since its relaunch in January, with over 200 subscribers to date and many more supporters having pledged to join. This fundraiser is an ideal way for anyone who wants to support the club at this time to do so. Supporters can join online at www.finnharps.ie/500club and subscribing, even temporarily for this cessation period, at just €25 per month could be vital in helping the club negotiate their financial commitments at this time. Advance payment options for 6 or 12 months are also available which would of course be particularly helpful. Advance payments for any period can be arranged by contacting any club director or emailing 500club@finnharps.ie

Furthermore, work is underway to bring forward the launch of a major fundraising draw planned for later in the year and details of this will be revealed in the coming weeks. Early support for this fundraiser will also be crucial to the club at this time, particularly through online sales.