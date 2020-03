Dylan Browne McMonagle recorded his first win of 2020 in Dundalk on Friday night

The Letterkenny native guided 15/8 shot, Dark Vader to victory in the Crowne Plaza Dundalk & Stay Race.

He beat 18/1, Your'resobeautiful by a neck in a race over six furlongs.

Rathmullan's Oisin Orr was also in action in Dundalk.

He finished in second after he was beaten by a short head on board 22/1 shot Koybig.