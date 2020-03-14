Councillor hits out at pedestrian crossing lights vandals

A Donegal County Councillor has hit out at those responsible for vandalising pedestrian crossing lights in the Glencar area of Letterkenny.

The circular road is home to many businesses and a large number of homes with people having to take their chances crossing in recent weeks because the button allowing them to cross safely has been broken.

Donegal County Council is to carry out repair works in the coming days.

But Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says this isn't the first time the lights have been damaged, and the vandals should think seriously about what they're doing: