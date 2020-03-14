Almost 20,000 awaiting inpatient or outpatient appointment at LUH

Almost 20,000 people are waiting for an inpatient or outpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Figures released by the National Treatment Purchase fund show that 17,751 people are awaiting an outpatient appointment as of last month and 2,098 people are waiting on an inpatient appointment.

Nationally, more than 625,200 people are awaiting an appointment, an increase of almost 1,500 from January.

Dr Martin Daly, a former president of the Irish Medical Organisation, says the figures are a disgrace: