Surveyors report on Carn courthouse being assessed

The Courts Service has confirmed that a survey of the needs of Carndonagh Courthouse has been completed, and a report from the surveyors is being assessed.

Earlier this week, Judge Paul Kelly said he believes services should be returned to Carndonagh as quickly as possible.

However, responding to queries from Cllr Albert Doherty, the CEO of the courts service gave no commitments or timelines for the completion of work, saying only that extensive renovations are necessary, and would be prioritised in line with budgetary constraints.

She also referred to the fact that Buncrana is "only 20 kilometres away".

That's something with which Cllr Doherty takes issue: