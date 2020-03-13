Serious safety concerns over Lower Dromore junction

Donegal County Council has agreed to look further into safety concerns at a junction on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

Residents near the junction at Lower Dromore which leads out onto the dual carriageway are said to be worried over an eight ft drop in the area and the potential consequences if a car went off the road there.

The issue was raised at the latest sitting of the Letterkenny MD with the local authority pledging to send a road engineer to the scene to access it further.

Cllr Donal Kelly says he's anxious for something to be done: