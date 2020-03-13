Questions asked over progress on Ramelton wall repairs

Donegal County Council is being warned to take a proactive approach over erosion on the Quay Road in Ramelton.

Part of the wall along the Quay has fallen in in recent times and while some interim measures have been put in place, there are still safety concerns locally.

The Council says that it is working to identify the appropriate programme under which the wall should be assessed.

Cllr Ian McGarvey says he called for an examination of the wall years ago, and says it must be done as a matter of urgency: