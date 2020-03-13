Masses cancelled in Derry Diocese

The Bishop of Derry has announced this afternoon routine weekend masses have been suspended and the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days had been removed until further notice.

As part of precautionary measures being implemented by the Diocese to minimise the spread of the Coronavirus Confirmation ceremonies have been suspended until further notice with further guidance due to be given at a later date with regards to First Communion.

Funeral, marriage and baptism ceremonies will be celebrated however, the Bishop of Derry is asking for no more than 100 people to attend.

Statement in full -

Pastoral Statement from Bishop of Derry

The Coronavirus has created a lot of worry for many people. Matters are further

complicated in this diocese by different approaches taken by the Irish and UK

governments.

As a Church in this cross-border diocese, we have two key pastoral priorities at this

time.

Firstly, we wish to take all measures within our control to minimise the spread of the

virus.

Secondly, and equally importantly, we want to offer widespread pastoral support

and encouragement, rather than merely adding to fear.

A. Precautionary measures

1. Parishioners, clergy and pastoral staff should avoid being with others in public

places if they show symptoms of illness, as identified by public health

authorities.

2. The obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days is removed until

further notice. The normal routine of weekend Masses is suspended.

3. Parish Confirmation ceremonies are being suspended until further notice.

4. Further guidance will be given at a later date regarding arrangements for First

Communion.

5. Funeral ceremonies will be made available for all the deceased, in accordance

with public health requirements. However, these should take place for

immediate family members and not more than 100 people.

6. Marriage ceremonies will continue to be celebrated. However, those in

attendance should be fewer than 100.

7. Baptisms will continue to be celebrated, again with no more than 100 present

in the Church. The celebrant will take all appropriate measures to mitigate the

possibility of virus transmission, in accordance with public health advice.

B. Pastoral response

1. Because of the widespread fear and uncertainty, this is a time when intense

spiritual and pastoral care is essential.

2. Priests should continue to celebrate weekend Masses privately, remembering,

in particular, all of those who are most affected by the virus as well as the

dedicated services of health care workers and carers.

3. Churches should remain open and promote a prayerful environment through

a. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.

b. Ample opportunities for parishioners to pray, celebrate the Sacrament

of Reconciliation or seek spiritual counsel.

c. Access to ample supply of Holy Water for those who wish to take it for

personal use. However, Holy Water should not be present in the holy

water fonts

4. Those who are unable to attend weekend Masses in their parish are

encouraged to mark Sunday as well as they can by participating in Masses

which are transmitted by radio, television or webcams. A list of churches in

this diocese with webcams will be available on www.derrydiocese.org.

5. Parishes are encouraged to maximise the use of devices such as webcams to

develop and publicise a range of prayer moments during each day. These may

include

a. The Rosary

b. Divine Mercy Chaplet

c. The Prayer of the Church (cf eg www.universalis.com )

d. Prayerful reflection on the weekday or Sunday readings.

e. Stations of the Cross

6. People should seek and create circumstances where people can pray together

in family units and with friends. This may involve some of those under 5 above

as well as other devotions of choice.

This advice will be reviewed daily in the light of public health advice from the

relevant statutory authorities.

+ Donal McKeown

Bishop of Derry