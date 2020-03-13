Donegal Gardai warn over post text scam

Gardai in Donegal have issued a warning to the public over a scam in circulation involving a fake An Post account.

A significant number of people in the county are getting text messages pretending to be from the national postal delivery service.

The text requests that you click on the link provided in relation to a delivery that you are expecting.

Once you click on the link you are asked to make a small payment in order for your delivery to progress.

Gardai are warning the public that if you receive a text such as this then please delete it and to never enter bank details in an attempt to pay this small fee as a very large payment will be taken from your account.

People who may be expecting a delivery and are in doubt are being advised to make enquiries with the relevant delivery service.

Gardai are also advising to alert older or vulnerable people in relation to the scam.