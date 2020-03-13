Council’s COVID-19 Crisis Management Team continuing to meet daily

Donegal County Council says its COVID-19 Crisis Management Team continues to meet every day, consider the evolving situation and impacts, and to comply with government and national guidelines to minimise the spread of the virus.

The local authority says it is continuing to update its Business Continuity Plan.

In line with the Government announcement yesterday,the Council's libraries throughout the County, the County Museum and the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny have all closed.

At this time, all other Council functions are open and in operation.