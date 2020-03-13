All masses cancelled in Diocese of Raphoe

All masses with congregations have been cancelled in the Diocese of Raphoe until the 29th of March.

In a letter to the priests and people of the Diocese this morning, Bishop Alan Mc Guckian says cancellation order, which also includes Station Masses and House Masses, will be reviewed at the end of the month.

Priests will offer mass for their communities daily, and churches will be open to allow people to go in and pray.

All confirmations have been cancelled until further notice, adoration should not take place in small oratories, and where funerals, weddings and baptisms take place, the Bishop asks that only immediate family attend. In keeping with government guidelines, he says all such gatherings must be restricted to less than 100 people.

Bishop Mc Guckian concludes by stressing the importance of discouraging people from travelling to funerals at this time.