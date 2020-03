Derry City and Strabane District Council today agreed to close all Council owned buildings to the public for an initial two weeks, starting from 6pm today.

A number of events, including the City of Derry Jazz Festival and the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon are being cancelled.

The decision taken following after members briefed this morning on contingency plans to reduce the risk of COVID-19 across the Council area.

Mayor Cllr Michaela Boyle says the council is showing strong leadership: