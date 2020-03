There are less than 5 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the North West.

To date, according to figures released by the HSE less than 5 of the 70 COVID-19 cases are in the region.

At the moment there are a total of 99 Coronavirus cases on the island of Ireland - 29 in the North and 70 in the Republic.

An update of figures from today, Friday for the Republic has yet to be released.

There were 9 new cases of the virus confirmed in the North earlier.