The Score: Covid-19 Special

All sporting activities the length of the country have been postponed until the end of the month following directives from the Government and the HSE on the Coronavirus.

On Thursday's The Score, Diarmaid Doherty discussed the impact with Kieran McGrath - Donegal Schoolboys League, Kathy Taeffe - Finn Harps Secretary, Dr Bill McCallion - Dunfanaghy Golf Club Captain, Mick McGrath - Donegal GAA Chairman and Patsy McGonagle - Finn Valley AC.

Diarmaid also spoke with Letterkenny Cricket Club members - Sumit Khungar Club Captain & Vinith John Club Secretary.