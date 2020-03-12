Mac Giolla Easbuig calls for funds to tackle West Donegal flooding

A west Donegal Councillor is calling on the incoming Government to tackle on-going flooding issues in the area as a matter of urgency.

Parts of Gweedore and Carrickfinn are flooded this morning, and while consultants are to meet with Donegal County Council to progress mitigation works, there's concern that some vulnerable areas are not included.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says residents in these areas are constantly living in fear over their homes and businesses being flooded.

He says more state investment is necessary to address the serious issues in West Donegal................