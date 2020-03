Homes across the country are in danger of losing electricity today because of high winds.

An orange wind warning is in place for Donegal and Mayo.

Almost 50 homes in the Donegal are currently without power.

A yellow alert affects 10 other counties, while Donegal is also under a status yellow snow/ice warning.

Winds of up to 120 kilometres an hour are expected, and there's a risk of coastal flooding.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says ESB crews are likely to be busy today.