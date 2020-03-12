Derry GAA suspend all fixtures and training

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Derry GAA has suspended all fixtures and training sessions under its control with immediate effect and until further notice.

We also advise meetings and general social activity to be reduced as far as is possible.

We are a community organisation and have taken this decision in order to help safeguard our community and do everything in our power to protect those most vulnerable. We urge all our members and patrons to follow the advice of the statutory bodies.

The situation is rapidly changing and we will continue to monitor developments on a day-to-day basis and issue further updates to our clubs and members regarding other club activity and gatherings.