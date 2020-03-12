DCDSC closes two public buildings to mitigate spread of Covid-19

Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced this evening that it is to close its Council offices in Strabane and the Brandywell Sports Centre as of this evening as a proactive measure against Coronavirus.

The Glenside office located behind the civic offices on the Derry Road, Strabane will remain open to the public and Derry Road staff are being relocated to alternative sites including Glenside, Strahan Road or the Civic offices in Derry's Strand Road.

Members agreed today that the closures be made to allow vital services to continue in anticipation of other facilities being forced to close at a future date.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Michaela Boyle says closing these two buildings and making them sterile zones it will allow us to provide a reduced but essential level of service provision.

The cancellation of all travel and attendance at conferences by Council staff and members has too been introduced as proactive measures.

The Mayor also confirmed that she has cleared her public diary and has cancelled the Mayor’s monthly Tea Dance.