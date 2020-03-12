Council housing maintenance budget comes under spotlight

There are calls for a full overhaul in how rent money from social housing in Donegal is redistributed with concern that not enough funding is being allocated for the upkeep of Council housing stock.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says a number of tenants in the Letterkenny area are waiting a long time to get repair works carried out to their homes.

Cllr McMonagle believes that's down to a number of issues - not enough maintenance staff on the ground and not enough money in the social housing pot and that, he says, needs to change: