All SFAI football suspended immediately

Further to confirmation today that all schools across the country will close until at least March 29th 2020, and as the situation with Covid-19 is developing rapidly, the SFAI has taken the following decision.

The Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland is instructing all SFAI affiliated schoolboy leagues to suspend all football activities with immediate effect until further notice.

We understand the decision will bring with it disruption to leagues, clubs, coaches and players, but in these extraordinary times, there is a need to act now.

Further communications will issue in due course, but for now, please follow the advice of the HSE and the Government when it comes to further protective measures.