3 Donegal players named as Irish open their Shield account against Scots

The Republic of Ireland Schools select will face Scotland in their opening game of the 2020 Centenary Shield series next Thursday, March 19 at Home Farm FC, Whitehall (kick off 1pm).

William O’Connor has sixteen players at his disposal for this crunch tie which sees a raft of changes to the extended squad that secured a 2-1 victory against Australia in January.

Patrick McGarvey from Rosses Community School, Luke Rudden of Carndonagh Community School and Patrick Ferry of Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair are all named in the squad.