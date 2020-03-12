27 additional cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Ireland

27 new cases of covid-19 have now been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total here to 70.

22 were spread locally, 2 by community transmission, and a further three are associated with travel.

The Government is reassuring people not to panic buy food or medicine, saying there is plenty of stock at the moment.

Health Minister Simon Harris is urging people to only access the medicines they need:

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team -

3 of these new cases are in ICU bringing the total patients currently in ICU to 6.

We have one confirmed death of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today (Thursday 12 March), Ireland made the decision to move to Delay Phase.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The ECDC have now advised early, decisive, rapid, coordinated and comprehensive implementation of social distancing measures. Ireland has today responded to this advice.

“NPHET will meet again this evening to continue to review Ireland’s response to COVID-19. Today’s measures are in place until March 29 and will be updated where necessary.”

Delay phase is designed to interrupt the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, by advising reductions on social interactions.

This phase requires a community effort, every citizen acting responsibly in order to protect our vulnerable and elderly members of society.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “If we do nothing, the number of cases will increase rapidly and challenge our healthcare services. We need to flatten the curve – to slow transmission, to reduce the total number of cases and spread the number of cases out over a longer period of time.”