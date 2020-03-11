Update: Man (20s) dies following serious crash near Ballyshannon

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the main Ballyshannon to Donegal Town road overnight.

The two vehicle collision happened at around 11.30pm last night.

The driver of the other car, a 60 year old woman is in a serious condition in hospital.

The road is to remain closed for much of the day.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal traffic collision which happened on the N15 between the Erne roundabout and Ballintra.

A 28 year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision between two cars.

The female driver of the other car, aged 60, was taken to Sligo General Hospital with serious injuries.

Three other passengers were also taken to Hospital but only as a precautionary measure.

A nearby car suffered material damage from the collision, but no injuries were caused to the occupants.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those with camera footage who were in the area around 11.30pm to make this available to them.

Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station.