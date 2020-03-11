Police in Strabane issue warning over cold callers

Police in Strabane are reminding people to be conscious of cold callers.

Its after a number of people purporting to represent O2 entered the home of a vulnerable person in the Ballee Road area yesterday morning.

Police say they received a report of suspicious activity in the Ballee Road area of Strabane at around 11 o'clock yesterday morning.

Its believed, people claiming to represent 02 had entered the house of a vulnerable person and, during their time there, one of them walked around the house unaccompanied whilst the other spoke with the victim.

Sensitive personal information was given to the suspects which Police say could have resulted in significant loss.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have had a similar incident or noticed any persons calling at houses or acting suspiciously in the Ballee Road area to come forward.

People are advised that if they have concerns about a cold caller to not open the door and report it to police and to look out for elderly or vulnerable relatives/neighbours.