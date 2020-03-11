Pedestrian safety in Ramelton causes alarm

A Donegal County Councillor has expressed frustration over frequently highlighting road safety issues in Ramelton but little progress being made on the matter.

Pedestrian safety in particular is a major concern, with Cllr Ian McGarvey claiming there are a number of alarming points in the town.

The Roads section at Donegal County Council have completed footpath works in recent years in Ramelton and are currently completing works at the Bank Terrace that will improve safety.

But Cllr McGarvey says a review of the entire town needs to happen: