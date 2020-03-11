Massive social buy-in necessary if Coronavirus is to be curtailed

The Coronavirus outbreak can be curtailed and managed, according to a leading expert, but it will require everyone to accept radical changes.

Ten new cases of Covid-19 have now been confirmed - bringing to 34 the number of cases in the Republic of Ireland.

The new cases involve five in the south of the country, three in the east and two in the west.

There has also been an increase in the number of people being tested, up to 1,784 from 297 a week ago.

It's expected there'll be several hundred cases in Ireland in the next few weeks.

But Head of the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the RCSI, Sam McConkey, say's he's confident the outbreak can be curtailed, but in a comprehensive interview with Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show, he said it will require massive social buy in...........