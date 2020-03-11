Man who died in overnight crash in South Donegal named locally

The 28 year old man who died following an overnight crash in South Donegal has been named locally as James 'Corky' Connolly.

The father of one, originally from Cork but most recently living in Co Fermanagh was pronounced dead at the scene of the two vehicle collision on the N15 at Laheen between Ballyshannon and Donegal Town.

A woman, two children and another man were also in the car at the time of the fatal crash at around 11:30pm.

A 60 year old woman, the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A full technical examination of the scene was carried out.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses.