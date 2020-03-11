Man arrested in Derry under Terrorism Act

A 41 year old man has been arrested in Derry today under the Terrorism Act.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted two planned searches in the Creggan area of the city today, in relation to an ongoing investigation into violent Dissident Republican activity.

A number of items were also seized and the 41 year old man arrested has been taken to Musgrave Station serious crime suite for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rowland said: "Today's search demonstrates that we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of this small group of people who are intent on using violence. Our priority will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm.

Anyone who has any information which could assist with investigations is asked to contact Police on 101.