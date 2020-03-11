Lifeboat called out to skip in Buncrana!

Lough Swilly RNLI are urging people to dispose of Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon's appropriately.

Its after the Lough Swilly Lifeboat station was tasked this week to assist Malin Head Coastguard, and Greencastle Coastguard in locating an active EPIRB signal 2 miles inland in the Buncrana area.

The beacons are used to alert rescue services in the event of a distress situation at sea.

The beacon in question was an old unit which had been discarded in a skip without being disabled and was eventually tracked down and recovered from a local recycling facility.