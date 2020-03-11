Cross border employees can’t work from home – McDermott

The government is being urged to liaise with the executive in Stormont to ensure that cross border workers can work from home.

Inishowen Municipal District Cathaoirleach Martin McDermott says he is aware of cases where companies in Derry are offering their employees the option of working from home, but that cannot be done by employees living in Donegal.

The same pertains for people living in the North but working in the Republic.

Cllr McDermott believes this anomaly can be addressed by a change in regulations in Leinster House and Stormont..........