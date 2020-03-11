Calls for appointment of ‘specific Mica planner’

An Inishowen Councillor is seeking the appointment of a planner with specific responsibility for Mica.

Cllr Bernard Mc Guinness was speaking as the new Executive Planner for the peninsula was introduced to members of Inishowen Municipal District.

Cllr Mc Guinness said many householders who have had issues with Mica will need to demolish and rebuild, and special consideration should be given to them.

He says in an ideal world, they should be exempt from planning, but at the very least, their applications should be expedited: