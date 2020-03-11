Barrett features in Ireland’s win over Montenegro

The Republic of Ireland Women's team have beaten Montenegro 3-0 in their Euro 2021 qualifier.

Milford's Amber Barrett came off the bench for the closing minutes of the game.

Diane Caldwell put Vera Pauw's side ahead with a header in the 12th minute before captain Katie McCabe made it two with a cracking free-kick in the 83rd.

Then a Denise O'Sullivan strike two minutes later took a deflection to secure the victory.

The win moves the Girls in Green them to the summit of Group I.

Montenegro finised with 10 players as Duki sent off for a second yellow in the second half.