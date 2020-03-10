Two males wanted after car smashed with metal bars

Two males are wanted in connection with an act of criminal damage in Lifford.

The incident happened on Wednesday night last at around 11pm in Beechwood Grove.

The occupants of a house in the estate observed two males outside their house smashing the windows of their car with what appeared to be metal bars.

The occupants of the house disturbed them and they left the scene in a Black Northern registered Audi.

Both males were wearing hoodies. If anyone observed this incident or seen the Audi in the area and can offer any information to assist Gardaí then please contact Letterkenny Gardaí.