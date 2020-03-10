St Patrick’s festivities in Derry and Strabane cancelled

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed that St Patrick's festivities in Derry and Strabane have been cancelled in response to concerns around the spread of Coronavirus.

Following a meeting of party leaders and Council officers today, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure.

She said they have been reviewing the situation daily and following the advice of the health agencies in relation to Covid 19, felt that they should be proactive in their response regarding public events.