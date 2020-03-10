Pensioner charged in connection with gorse fire in Donegal last Easter

A pensioner has appeared at Dungloe District Court, charged with causing over €300,000 in criminal damage, in connection with one of two gorse fires that raged through parts of Donegal last Easter.

71-year-old Anthony O’Donnell of Glen Lodge, Drumnacart Mountain, Burtonport was arrested this morning and made no reply to the charges.

Anthony O'Donnell is charged with arson causing damage to a dwelling, including the contents and an oil tank with a combined value of €220,000 at Drumcart, Annagry on April 19th 2019.

On the same date, the defendant is also charged with arson and causing extensive damage to the value of €21,500 to the rear of a house and destroying an oil tank at the same location.

The 71 year old faces another charge of arson with extensive damage to the rear of a dwelling and garage to a combined value of €70,000 at Rannyhaul, Kincasslagh on April 19th last year.

The final charges are also arson by damaging a shed containing two vintage tractors on the same date at Drumnacart, Annagary and a further charge of arson by damaging by fire an oil tank containing oil valued at €800 also at Drumnacart, Annagary.

Judge Paul Kelly adjourned the case until May 12 and the defendant was remanded on continuing bail until that date.