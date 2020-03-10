PBP call for cancellation of Derry parade

A meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council meeting this afternoon will hear calls for the cancellation of the St Patrick's Day Parade in the city.

People Before Profit say it would be perverse if the Derry parade were to go ahead while the parades planned in Belfast, and across the Republic are called off.

Meanwhile, Cllr Eamon Mc Cann says measures must be taken to ensure that no-one falls victim to the virus, or exposes others to infection, because they cannot afford to self-isolate.

He says these issues must be addressed now...............