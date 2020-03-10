Major grow-house operation uncovered in Newtowncunningham

Investigations are continuing following the discovery of a growhouse in Newtowncunningham.

Gardai carried out a search at a property in the Woodthorpe area last night at around 8pm.

Cannabis plants with an estimated value of €15,000, Cannabis Resin with a value of €1,000 and a small quantity of MDMA were seized.

A man in his 30s, was arrested and is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

A technical examination of the scene is due to be carried out.