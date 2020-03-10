Letterkenny join NW Cricket Union

The North West Cricket Union has announced that Letterkenny Cricket Club have entered a team ahead of the new 2020 season.

The region’s newest club played in the Derry Midweek League in 2019

For the new campaign they'll compete in Qualifying League Two with and they'll play their home games at Drummond

Fixtures for the Qualifying Leagues will be published later this month.

Letterkenny's sign up brings Donegal clubs competing in the north west to two.

St Johnston have been a stalwart of the league and are currently competing in the second tier championship.