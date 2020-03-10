Greens supporting FG and FF would betray voters – Doherty

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are officially entering talks to form a government.

Negotiating teams from the two parties are to begin meeting, while also continuing discussions with the Green Party.

Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin met twice in the past 24 hours, and say they're acutely aware of the enormous challenges facing the country, particularly with Covid 19.

They're to enter negotiations as equal partners, which could mean taking turns as Taoiseach.

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty, who's leading his party's own government talks, says the Greens supporting Fine-Gael and Fianna Fáil would betray voters: