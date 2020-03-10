Gardai reissue appeal over weekend crash at Glenfin

Gardai have re-issued an appeal for witnesses to a weekend crash near the Twin Towns.

The collision happened on Sunday night just before 9.50pm on the Glenfin Road in Ballybofey.

Gardaí were alerted to a cyclist lying on the road injured.

A number of people had stopped to assist the injured male who alleged that he had been hit by a passing car.

The male was taken to Letterkenny Hospital by ambulance as he had sustained quite serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was on the Glenfin Road around that time and who may have witnessed the collision and can offer a description or direction of travel of any car that may have been involved or anyone who was on the road and has dash cam footage.

They are also appealing to a nurse who is believed to have been first on the scene to come forward to speak to Gardaí in Ballybofey Garda Station. Lastly, they are appealing to the driver of the car allegedly involved to come forward and speak to Gardaí in relation to the matter.