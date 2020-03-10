Foster and O’Neill cancel Washington trip

At Stormont, it's been confirmed that First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have cancelled their planned trip to Washington for the St Patrick’s celebrations to support the ongoing efforts to deal with Covid-19.

In a statement, they say they took the decision this morning to allow them to participate in ongoing critical contingency planning meetings.

They say Economy Minister Diane Dodds will attend a number of engagements with influential stakeholders over the coming days in Washington to deliver the message that Northern Ireland is open for business.