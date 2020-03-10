Declan Bonner focused on Tyrone amid Coronavirus threat

Donegal and Tyrone lock horns on Saturday evening in Ballybofey with the winner assured of Division One football next season.

The game will be a warm up to their eagerly awaited championship opener on May 17th.

Jamie Brennan is expected to be fit having missed the Monaghan game after a knock in the Dublin clash.

So what about the impact of the coronavirus on the remain games in the League.

Declan Bonner doesn’t expect any interruptions this weekend but has to wait and see if the league will be completed, Donegal are due in Kerry on Sunday week.

The Donegal boss has been speaking with Highland's Tom Comack...