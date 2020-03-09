Longford v Cockhill cup game off

Cockhill Celtic's EA Sports Cup tie with Longford Town on Tuesday night has been postponed.
Heavy rain over the last week has left the Bishopsgate pitch unplayable.
The game has been refixed for next Monday.
