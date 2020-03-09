LGFA President Elect Micheál Naughton on bringing the association forward



At next years Ladies Gaelic Football Association Congress in Antrim , Micheál Naughton will be installed as the new President.

The Sligo native who entered the race representing Donegal and Ulster was selected as the President Elect on the first count at Congress in Galway over the weekend.

Micheál who is the first Ulster President of the association, will begin his four year term from 2021.

Speaking on this morning's Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes, Micheál is excited about bringing the Ladies Associations forward...

