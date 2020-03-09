Letterkenny and Buncrana parades cancelled

The St Patrick's Day Parades in Letterkenny and Buncrana have been cancelled.

The country's biggest parade in Dublin has also been cancelled, as have parades in Sligo, Cork and several other locations.

Earlier, Ireland's 6 Nations game against France which was to have been played in Paris on Saturday has been cancelled, and a decision on whether to cancel all St Patrick's Day parades will be made by government in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Toni Forrester is CEO of Letterkenny Chamber - She says the government must give clearer advice guidelines about public gatherings............