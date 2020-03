Cockhill Celtic are scheduled for EA Sports Cup action on Tuesday evening.

They are due to take on SSE Airtricity First Division side Longford Town at Flancare Park but the game is in doubt due to heavy rain in the midlands.

The tie is a repeat of the opening round of last season’s competition which Longford won 1-0.

If the game goes ahead, Cockhill Manager Gavin Cullen says the cup ties don't always go the way of the bigger teams.